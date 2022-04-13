2022 Studded Tire Deadline Approaching





Spring-time conditions are here on Alaska’s roads

(Anchorage, AK) – The deadline to change out studded vehicle tires to drive on Alaska’s roads is approaching fast. Alaskans living below the 60 North Latitude line, including Southeast, the Alaska Peninsula, and Kodiak, must change out studded tires to drive on Alaska roadways by April 15. Alaskans living above the 60 North Latitude line, including all portions of the Sterling Highway, must change out studded tires to drive on Alaska roadways by May 1.

Latitude 60 crosses Alaska from east to west, just south of Prince William Sound, Seward, and Chefornak.

“Spring appears to be arriving across much of Alaska,” said Commissioner Jim Cockrell. “Warmer daytime temperatures have begun to clear much of the ice and snow off the roadways, making it safe to get back on summer tires again.”

Studded tires on dry pavement can damage the road surface. According to a recent Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities study, studded tire use on sampled Alaska roads reduced the surface life of the asphalt road by almost half. Statewide DOT&PF estimates that cost from damage caused by studded tires is about $13.7 million per year.

After the deadline, motorists continuing to drive with studded tires may be issued a citation. Some cities, municipalities, and boroughs may have their own ordinances governing studded tire use in their areas. Be sure to check local regulations as well.

