2023: A year of continued research leadership by the UAF Geophysical Institute





This year, like the years and decades before it, again showed the strength and significance of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute as a leader in research, especially in Arctic research.

Geophysical Institute scientists — research faculty, graduate students and undergrads — study permafrost, ice, snow, sea ice, the depths of the Arctic Ocean, coastal erosion, seismicity and volcanology of Alaska, tectonics, the Arctic atmosphere, the aurora and other aspects of near-Earth space. And more. The Geophysical Institute is particularly strong in climate change research.

The year 2023 had it all. Here’s a lengthy sampling of the year’s research:

Research explains strength of earthquake shaking in Nenana Basin

FAA grants wide authority to UAF unmanned aircraft center

UAF research contributes to progress on fusion energy

UAF researchers aiding NASA in developing Venus seismometer

New method of monitoring shore ice could improve public safety

Research reveals geologic history of critical Alaska graphite deposit

Paleomagnetism aids research on the Northern Hemisphere Glaciation

Geophysical Institute research on display at European science meeting

UAF researchers show work at Seismological Society of America meeting

Scientists find novel way to aid earthquake magnitude determination

UAF scientists to hunt for clues about Arctic Ocean glaciation

International science team explores gassing of Mt. Edgecumbe volcano

Research reveals sources of CO2 from Aleutian-Alaska Arc volcanoes

Polar Aeronomy and Radio Science Summer School returns to HAARP

New analysis finds real, though rare, tsunami threat to upper Cook Inlet

UAF scientists heading to Greenland for glacier research, museum project

New research explains “Atlantification” of the Arctic Ocean

Beaver activity in the Arctic increases emission of methane greenhouse gas

First seismic network installed on Mount Edgecumbe volcano

ACUASI completes first drone flight from Nenana to Fairbanks International Airport

Study: Near-surface permafrost will be nearly gone by 2100

New Mars gravity analysis improves understanding of possible ancient ocean

UAF-led group gets $13.9 million to aid coastal climate resilience

Flooding that closed Dalton Highway also caused widespread ground sinking

UAF scientist to aid NASA’s space weather forecasting

UAF scientists receive grant to improve study of rising sea levels

HAARP artificial airglow may be widely visible in Alaska

Two launches to mark start of Poker Flat rocket range season

First NASA rocket of season flies high out of Poker Flat Research Range

Second NASA sounding rocket launches from Poker Flat Research Range

More than 100 UAF researchers presenting work at national science conference