2023 Alaska Artistic License Plate Competition: Semi-finalists and Youth Awardees





The Alaska State Council on the Arts (ASCA) is proud to present six semi-finalist designs in the 2023 Artistic License Plate Competition, now available for public voting on the Alaska Arts and Culture Foundation website. In keeping with Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system, Alaskans are encouraged to cast their votes in order of preference.

Alongside the main competition, we’re delighted to recognize the talents of youth artists through our K-12 competition. Six exceptional designs have been chosen and will be awarded a $50 honorarium. View the winning designs at www.akarts.org/vote.

Alaska State Council on the Arts Chairman Benjamin Brown noted, “ASCA has an array of really wonderful programs that support the arts in Alaska and help Alaskans enjoy artistic and cultural activity in their daily lives, and the Artistic License Plate Program is certainly among the most visible and far-reaching. We are very grateful for all the wonderful submissions submitted by Alaskan artists and the hard work of our distinguished panel of jurors who selected the six finalists. Now the most exciting step begins, with Alaskans able to rank and vote for their favorite license plates and collectively select the 2023 winner!”

The winning artist will be awarded a $1,000 honorarium and exclusive rights to merchandise featuring their design. The remaining five semi-finalists will be awarded a $250 honorarium.

Public voting is open June 10 – July 31, 2023. To vote, follow this link: www.akarts.org/vote

The winning license plate design will be unveiled on August 26 at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, AK, and will be available for purchase at DMVs statewide through 2027.

Finalists

Midnight Sun Megan Brothers, Wasilla

Fireweed in Denali Sabrina Kessakorn, Anchorage

Whale Robin Lockwood, Wasilla

Parhelion Tehya McLeod, Fairbanks

Dusk Fireweed Amanda Rose Warren, Anchorage

Whale’s Tail Crystal Worl, Juneau



