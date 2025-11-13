2025 Delta Harvest Wrap-Up highlights the year in agriculture





An update on the 2025 year in Alaska agriculture and summaries of research progress on soils, grains and weeds will highlight the annual Delta Harvest Wrap-Up in Delta Junction.

The free annual wrap-up brings together Alaska’s agricultural researchers with local farmers to provide updates on their various projects.

The UAF Cooperative Extension Service will host the event, scheduled from 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20, at the Delta Career Advancement Center, 1696 N. Clearwater Ave., Delta Junction.

Bryan Scoresby, director of the Alaska Division of Agriculture, will give an update on 2025 events. Three researchers from the UAF Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension will also give presentations.

Caley Gash, research assistant professor for soil science, will recap her soil health research for the year. Jakir Hasan, research assistant professor of plant genetics, will discuss his progress creating small grain cultivars for Alaska. Magdi Elsayed, research assistant professor of weed science, will talk about managing weeds for sustainable crop production.

The event will also provide producers with an opportunity to share their thoughts on research priorities.

A small meal will be provided, prepared by the Delta Greely School District culinary class, sponsored by Laura Brugger of Country Financial Services in Fairbanks and Salcha-Delta Soil & Water Conservation District.

For more information, contact Eve Karczmarczyk at eekarczmarczyk@alaska.edu or 907-895-4215.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Alda Norris at amnorris2@alaska.edu or 907-474-7120. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.