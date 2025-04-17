Love birds? Learn how to attract them to your backyard





Delta Junction residents can attend a free in-person workshop offered by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service office to learn about birds that frequent their area and how to attract them to local yards.

Jeff Mason, an ecologist with the Salcha-Delta Soil & Water Conservation District, has worked with birds throughout his career. He will discuss species found in Delta and highlight the ones residents are likely to see in their yards. He will also talk about winter bird feeders, summer nest boxes, food and habitat requirements and safety and conservation concerns.

The workshop is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, at the Delta Career Advancement Center classroom, 1696 N. Clearwater Ave., Delta Junction.

The class is free and open to all. Students 16 and under are welcome but must have an accompanying adult who is also registered in the class. Please register by contacting Chris Lyon at info@deltacareeradvancementcenter.com or calling 907-895-4605.

This class is a collaboration between the Delta District Cooperative Extension Service, Salcha-Delta Soil & Water Conservation District and Partners for Progress in the Delta Career Advancement Center.

For more information, contact Eve Karczmarczyk at eekarczmarczyk@alaska.edu or 907-895-4215.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Karczmarczyk. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.



