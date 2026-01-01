2025 Sparktacular celebration postponed







The 2025 Sparktacular fireworks display, originally scheduled for New Year’s Eve, is being postponed due to extreme cold temperatures and the likelihood of ice fog.

Sparktacular will be rescheduled, but event sponsors have not identified a new date. Information about the new date will be shared on the UAF news website and UAF Facebook page, as well as on local television channels, once available.

The Sparktacular event is coordinated by Mike Thomas and sponsored by Troy Thomas, owner of University Chevron, along with multiple local community groups and businesses. The University of Alaska Fairbanks hosts the event on campus.

This is only the second time in the event’s 36-year history that it has been postponed. Both times have been due to weather.