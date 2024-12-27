UAF to host New Year’s Eve Sparktacular fireworks display





The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host the Fairbanks Curling Lions’ 35th annual Sparktacular celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Fireworks will be launched from UAF’s West Ridge starting at 8 p.m. The event will also be livestreamed on the UAF Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Most UAF buildings, including the UA Museum of the North, will be closed during the fireworks display.

University fire and police departments will begin closing roads and ski trails near the staging area at about 7 p.m. Alaska Railroad trains travel through the area, and pedestrians and snowmachine riders are asked to stay clear of the tracks. Personal fireworks, bonfires, drones and sky lanterns are prohibited.

The Sparktacular event is coordinated by Mike Thomas and sponsored by Troy Thomas, owner of University Chevron. It is sponsored by the following Fairbanks community groups and businesses: University Chevron, Dunlap Insurance Agency, Napa Auto Parts, University of Alaska Fairbanks, KTVF Channel 11, KXDF CBS 13, KFXF Channel 7, Mt. McKinley Bank, Sani-Can, Inc., Interior Towing and Salvage, Napa AutoCare Centers, Gas & Diesel Doctor, Playwright Marketing, The Spur, Monkey Wrench Mechanical, Dollar Rent-a-Car of Fairbanks, Interior Baseball Lions, Big Ray’s and Biclops Productions.

Download a map of the area near the event, including roads and parking lots that will be open and closed.



