21-Year-Old Cordova Man Drowns while Kayaking on Eyak Lake Early Thursday Morning

Alaska Native News on May 29, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that the remains of a 21-year-old kayaker were retrieved from the waters of Eyak Lake near Cordova on Thursday.

AST received a call at 3:57 am reporting that 21-year-old Zakary Zeigler of Cordova had fallen out of a kayak while out on the lake. According to the report, a female jumped in to attempt to rescue Zeigler but was unable to do so.

USCG, Cordova PD, Cordova Fire and EMS and US Forest Service all responded to the scene, and a jet boat with a U.S. Forest Service agent and trooper were able to retrieve Zeigler’s remains from the lake.

Troopers say that the victim was not wearing a life vest and the also stated that they believe alcohol to be a factor. Next of kin have been notified and the State Medical Examiner’s office requested that the remains be transported to Anchorage for autopsy.





