Jonathan David, of Kwethluk, Sentenced to 123 years in Jail for Sexual Assault and Incest

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(Bethel, AK) –Monday, Superior Court Judge William Montgomery sentenced Jonathan David, 39, to 123 years imprisonment after a jury found David guilty of both sexual assault and incest.

On Nov. 19, 2025, a Bethel jury found Jonathan David guilty of two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, three counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Incest, and one count of Resisting or Interfering with Arrest.

At trial, the evidence showed David sexually assaulted a family member on multiple occasions in 2021. He had previously been convicted of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor for sexual abuse of the same victim.

Judge Montgomery sentenced David to 99 years on each count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, ordering 24 years and 9 months to run consecutively. He also imposed 99 years on each count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and Incest, with one day to run consecutively on each count. No additional time was ordered for the Resisting Arrest conviction. In total, David received a composite sentence of 123 years, 9 months, and 4 days to serve.

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Assistant Attorney General Jessica Haines of the Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Bethany Kaiser of the Bethel District Attorney’s Office and Paralegal Meghan Thompson of the Office of Special Prosecutions. AAG Haines would like to thank the Alaska State Troopers who investigated the case and the Office of Victims’ Rights who provided assistance to the victim throughout the case.


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