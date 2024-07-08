$25 Million Federal RAISE Grant Awarded for project on the Alaska Highway





(Anchorage, Alaska) – Alaskans traveling the Alaska Highway through the Canadian Yukon will see an improved highway after the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) secured a $25 million RAISE grant, resulting in full federal funding for the Shakwak Project along the northern section of the Alaska Highway. This critical funding initiative, in collaboration with the Yukon Territory, represents a significant advancement in cross-border cooperation and underscores the shared commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and the economic benefit of a highway connecting Alaska to eastern Canada and ultimately the Lower-48.

This award is part of a comprehensive effort to improve this vital transportation link. The Shakwak Project will focus on the 128-mile stretch from Destruction Bay to the Alaska/Canada Border, the only highway link between Alaska and the Lower 48 states. This project will address roadway maintenance, infrastructure upgrades, and emergency preparedness, enhancing safety and efficiency for all travelers along this critical route.

RAISE grants, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, were established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to invest in critical freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects that would otherwise not receive the funding needed.

“Securing the RAISE grant is a testament to our dedicated efforts to maintain and enhance one of Alaska’s most crucial transportation arteries,” Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy expressed about the project. “This funding will ensure the Alaska Highway can continue to support not only local communities but also the significant economic activities that depend on this northern corridor.”

The total project cost of $25 million will be covered entirely by federal funds, in alignment with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) provisions that allow for a 100 percent federal share of costs for projects in rural areas and historically disadvantaged communities. The Shakwak Project’s location in a designated rural area meets these criteria, making it eligible for this enhanced federal funding level.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai added, “The Alaska Highway serves as a lifeline for communities in both Alaska and the Yukon. This project is a prime example of what we can achieve when we work together towards common goals. We are grateful for the partnership with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and the support from the United States government that makes these critical enhancements possible.”

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

# # #



