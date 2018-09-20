26-Year-Old Fairbanks Woman Dies in Murphy Dome Rollover

Alaska Native News Sep 20, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers revealed a fatal accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Murphy Dome Road near Alderberry Trail in Fairbanks.

According to the trooper report, at 8:22 am on Tuesday morning, 26-year-old Darla Thompson was traveling on Murphy Dome Road in her 1994 Chevy pickup when she left the roadway and “rolled several times before coming to rest on the roof.”

Consequently, Thompson was entrapped in the vehicle. When Emergency Medical Personnel responded to the scene of the crash, Thompson was declared deceased at the scene.

AST states that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage was notified of the incident and they requested Thompson’s remains for autopsy.

Thompson’s next of kin were notified of her death.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.