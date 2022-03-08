2nd Annual Tlingit & Haida Youth Summit

Date: March 17-19, 2022
Time: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM (Thurs. & Fri.) & 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM (Sat.)
Location: Zoom
Register Now: Click Here
 
Your voice and vision are our future! Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in Tlingit & Haida’s 2nd Annual Youth Summit to be held virtually March 17-19, 2022! The summit will provide tribal citizen youth (ages 16-27) with the opportunity to use their collective voice to influence change and learn how to engage in the tribal government process.
 
As a youth driven and focused event, the summit will provide a space for youth to learn from each other. Register for Tlingit & Haida’s Youth Summit today!
 
Incentives:
  • The first 25 youth to register will receive $25
  • Awesome swag
  • The first 25 youth who login to the summit each day will receive $25
  • Daily door prize drawings
  • $500 grand prize educational scholarship
 
Purpose & Objectives:
  • Provide an opportunity for youth to engage in our tribal government.
  • Inspire pride in our cultural identity and heritage.
  • Strengthen understanding and engagement with topics relevant to tribal youth.
  • Empower youth leadership, innovation, commitment, and sharing of knowledge.
  • Foster networking, sharing, discussion, and community building.
  • Build advocacy within and among youth.
 
Speaker Solicitation:
Share your knowledge and hold up our next generation of leaders! Tlingit & Haida’s Youth Summit is seeking presentations from culture bearers, language warriors, artists, Elders, tribal leaders, community organizations, advocates and more.
 
If you are interested in being a speaker, please submit a proposal online today!
 
Speaker Signup:Click Here
 
For more information on the upcoming youth summit, contact the Navigators program at Navigators@ccthita-nsn.gov or 907.463.7752.


