2nd Annual Tlingit & Haida Youth Summit

Date: March 17-19, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM (Thurs. & Fri.) & 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM (Sat.)

Location: Zoom

Your voice and vision are our future! Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in Tlingit & Haida’s 2nd Annual Youth Summit to be held virtually March 17-19, 2022! The summit will provide tribal citizen youth (ages 16-27) with the opportunity to use their collective voice to influence change and learn how to engage in the tribal government process.

As a youth driven and focused event, the summit will provide a space for youth to learn from each other. Register for Tlingit & Haida’s Youth Summit today!

Incentives:

The first 25 youth to register will receive $25

Awesome swag

The first 25 youth who login to the summit each day will receive $25

Daily door prize drawings

$500 grand prize educational scholarship

Purpose & Objectives:

Provide an opportunity for youth to engage in our tribal government.

Inspire pride in our cultural identity and heritage.

Strengthen understanding and engagement with topics relevant to tribal youth.

Empower youth leadership, innovation, commitment, and sharing of knowledge.

Foster networking, sharing, discussion, and community building.

Build advocacy within and among youth.

Speaker Solicitation:

Share your knowledge and hold up our next generation of leaders! Tlingit & Haida’s Youth Summit is seeking presentations from culture bearers, language warriors, artists, Elders, tribal leaders, community organizations, advocates and more.

If you are interested in being a speaker, please submit a proposal online today!