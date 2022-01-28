31-Year-Old Kenai Woman Dies in Fatal Seward Highway Crash

Alaska State Troopers report that two were injured and one deceased in a Seward Highway collision that occurred on Wednesday evening.

Troopers responded to mile 71.5 of the Seward Highway at 4:44 pm on Wednesday to find one victim, 31-year-old Dominique Flenory, had perished from injuries incurred in a two-vehicle collision.

The investigation opened at the scene found that Flenory was traveling northbound on the highway when she lost traction on the snow and ice and crossed over the centerline. Traveling southbound at that location was a Ford F150, it impacted Flenory’s 2001 Cadillac in the passenger side door area.

While Flenory was declared deceased at the scene, the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries by EMS.

Flenory’s remains were transported to Anchorage and turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

