4.9 Quake Jolts Anchorage Residents Awake Early Thursday Morning

Alaska Native News Dec 27, 2018.

Aftershocks continue to roll through the Anchorage bowl, with yet another, a 4.9 on Thursday morning, according to USGS.

This latest aftershock was generated approximately 21.7 miles down at 5:21 am. It occurred a scant 10 miles to the northwest of the metropolitan area and shook Anchorage residents awake.

This morning’s shock was the largest of the aftershocks since the 5.0 magnitude aftershock on December 1st.

This latest is only one of the more than 4,000 aftershocks that have struck the area since the main quake, a 6.9 on November 30th.

The National Tsunami Warning Center reported no tsunami danger with this event.





