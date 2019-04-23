Saxman Teen Taken into Custody on Multiple Charges following DV Incident

Alaska Native News Apr 23, 2019.

A Saxman teen was arrested on multiple charges after a domestic violence incident in that southeast community on Monday afternoon, troopers say.

AST officers responded to a Raven Avenue address following a report of a domestic disturbance at 1:02 pm on Monday. Upon arrival, troopers opened an investigation into the incident and found that 18-year-old Damion Wallace, had while drinking, driven a vehicle, then trespassed on the property and committed an assault.

Following the initial investigation, troopers took Wallace into custody and transported him to the Ketchikan Correctional Center on charges of Assault IV-DV, DUI, Criminal Mischief IV, Criminal Trespass II, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V, and Consumption of Alcohol While Under the Age of 21.

