Five Charged in Month-Long March Bethel Drug Investigation

During the month of March, Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) in Bethel initiated an investigation into the sales and distribution of narcotics in Bethel. Over a month period, SDEU Investigators seized user dose amounts of crack cocaine and heroin which led to an execution of a Search Warrant at a residence located on the 100 block of Atsaq St. During the Search Warrant service, items indicative with drug distribution and sales, along with two (2) firearms, one (1) which was a stolen handgun were seized. A typical user dose in Bethel is .10 grams with a street value of $80-$100. Arrest warrants were obtained for the following people, who were later arrested in Anchorage and Bethel:
Maria Washington (Age 36 of Anchorage) Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.
Austin Cottrell (Age 41 of Anchorage) Two Counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.
Eric Black (Age 49 of Anchorage) Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.
Anthony Washington (Age 60 of Bethel) Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and two counts of MIW 3rd Degree.
The week of May 20th, 2019 these individuals were ultimately indicted following a Bethel Grand Jury. Melissa Beans (Age 39 of Bethel) was also arrested and charged with PTRP. Pending charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons forthcoming, investigation is ongoing.
Bethel WAANT is a task force made up of the Alaska State Troopers and the Bethel Police Department.