Five Charged in Month-Long March Bethel Drug Investigation

Jun 21, 2019.

 

During the month of March, Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) in Bethel initiated an investigation into the sales and distribution of narcotics in Bethel. Over a month period, SDEU Investigators seized user dose amounts of crack cocaine and heroin which led to an execution of a Search Warrant at a residence located on the 100 block of Atsaq St. During the Search Warrant service, items indicative with drug distribution and sales, along with two (2) firearms, one (1) which was a stolen handgun were seized. A typical user dose in Bethel is .10 grams with a street value of $80-$100. Arrest warrants were obtained for the following people, who were later arrested in Anchorage and Bethel:

Maria Washington (Age 36 of Anchorage) Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Austin Cottrell (Age 41 of Anchorage) Two Counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Eric Black (Age 49 of Anchorage) Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Anthony Washington (Age 60 of Bethel) Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and two counts of MIW 3rd Degree.

The week of May 20th, 2019 these individuals were ultimately indicted following a Bethel Grand Jury. Melissa Beans (Age 39 of Bethel) was also arrested and charged with PTRP. Pending charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons forthcoming, investigation is ongoing.

Bethel WAANT is a task force made up of the Alaska State Troopers and the Bethel Police Department.