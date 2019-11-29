Coast Guard Looking for Information on Overturned Vessel in Malina Bay

The US Coast Guard is looking for information on an overturned orange 22-foot vessel that was reported by the vessel “Double O” on Thursday.

The overturned vessel is in Malina Bay on the west side of Afognak in the Kodiak Island archipeligo approximately 45 air miles from Kodiak.

The call was taken by Coast Guard Sector Anchorage at 4 pm and immediately issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to mariners and a MH-60 helicopter crew was launched to the scene.

USCG is seeking the identity of the owner as well the identities of those that may have been onboard. Information can be called in to sector watchstanders at 907-428-4100.