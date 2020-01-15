Aborted China Flight Aborts, Dumps Fuel on Schools in Los Angeles Area

Alaska Native News on Jan 14, 2020.

Delta Airlines 777 flight dumps fuel over schools in the Los Angeles area Tuesday. Image-Youtube

A Delta Airline aircraft reported as flight 89, bound for China experienced engine problems and made a quick turnaround to make an emergency landing at LAX according to Delta Airlines.

As per protocol, “The aircraft landed safely after a release of fuel, which was required as part of normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight,” the airline said.

In order to meet maximum take-off and landing weights, the aircraft dumped fuel prior to landing. “There are special fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft operating into and out of any major US airport,” the FAA said Tuesday. “These procedures call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes so the fuel atomizes and disperses before it reaches the ground.”

The Delta aircraft. with 288 passengers aboard, dumped an enormous amount of fuel directly over five elementary schools and one high school prior to landing, 20 children and 11 adults suffered minor injuries in the mishap. The schools affected were San Gabriel Elementary, Graham Elementary, Tweedy Elementary, 93rd Street Elementary and Jordan High School.

Shelter in place procedures were put in place and the majority of those affected were cleansed with soap and water. None of those affected were taken to the hospital, and no evacuations occurred.

The airlines expressed concern for those affected.

The dump was not according to protocol as flights are not allowed to dump fuel over populated areas and must only dump at high altitude.