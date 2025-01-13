$47 Million in Grant Funding Awarded for Alaska Transportation Projects





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski (both R-Alaska) announced today that Alaska will receive more than $47 million in grants to invest in critical transportation projects from Western Alaska to Homer and Southeast. These awards, made possible through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program as part of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act and annual appropriations, will revitalize road, rail, and maritime transportation connections in communities across the state.

“Alaska is a young, resource-rich, infrastructure-poor state, which means our state needs the substantial federal infrastructure investments that other states have benefited from for decades,” Senator Sullivan said. “Through my work on the Senate Committees on Commerce, Science, and Transportation as well as Environment and Public Works, we’ve had great success securing major awards for transportation infrastructure projects, with hundreds of millions of dollars in long-term investments coming to our state in the last year alone. These projects are crucial to ensuring safe and reliable transportation access, strengthening our supply chains, and unlocking economic opportunities for Alaskans. I’m glad to see an additional $47 million in federal resources being deployed to update vital infrastructure and improve the lives and well-being of Alaskans in communities from Western Alaska to the Kenai Peninsula to Southeast.”

“From Nome to the Western Aleutians, these grants from U.S. Department of Transportation will have significant impacts on Alaskans, investing in resilient infrastructure as well as research and planning efforts that will make Alaska more accessible and connected,” said Senator Murkowski.

Grant recipients (information provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation):

Bristol Bay Regional Connectivity Study: $3 million to evaluate the development of road, rail, and marine based transportation interconnections between 31 communities within the Bristol Bay Region. Snake River Moorage Facility (Nome): $13 million to dredge approximately 7 acres, add approximately 1,700 feet of floating dock, and develop a portion of the shoreline to include a bulkhead at the Port of Nome. Saint Paul Harbor Improvements Planning Project: $4 million to plan improvements to the access road, docks, piers, mooring capacity, and harbormaster office at the Saint Paul harbor. Golovin Relocation Project: $16 million to construct roads for the future relocation of housing and community buildings in the Village of Golovin that are frequently impacted by flooding. Scow Bay Small Vessel Haul-out (Petersburg): $8.8 million to improve a vessel haul-out by constructing a new ramp in deeper water, adding a dedicated boarding float, installing a wash-down pad, connecting utilities to the haul-out, and extending the existing breakwater. Realizing Equitable Accessible Connectivity in Homer: $2 million to plan and design a comprehensive network of non-motorized infrastructure including sidewalks, trails, bikeways, and mobility hubs along key streets including Ben Walters Lane, Svedlund Street, and Ohlson Lane.

