4th Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby Returns as the “World’s Most Responsible Fishing Tournament”

KENAI, AK— The Kenai Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center and the City of Kenai are hosting the Fourth Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby, a fun and family-friendly fishing tournament. The derby will run from September 15-20.
Named “The World’s Most Responsible Fishing Tournament”, the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby is a new kind of fishing tournament that reduces selective fishing practices that lead to catch-and-release injuries which compromise the health of the silver salmon population in the Kenai River. Net proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Kenai Community Foundation for management and protection of river banks and other riparian zones in the City of Kenai.
“Fishing has always been a fundamental part of Kenai’s culture and heritage,” says Paul Ostrander, City Manager for the City of Kenai. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to get outdoors in a healthy way while supporting the river and contributing to our city’s conservation efforts.”
The social distancing-friendly event takes place on the Kenai River and is suitable for anglers of all ages and skill levels. Previous years have shown success with days of endless high-fives, quality time spent with family, and daily prizes.
Local businesses have been an integral part of the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby and have generously contributed to the cause. This year’s sponsors include Three Bears, Phillip Scales, Grant Aviation, Arby’s of Kenai, Tote Maritime, Buckets Sports Grill, First National Bank Alaska, Fishe Wear, Northrim Bank, and East Rip.
This year’s event pays $3,000 for the adult overall first place winner and $500 for the youth overall first place winner, with additional daily prizes for adult and youth. The Kenai Silver Salmon Derby awards prizes using a Magic Weight that is randomly generated using two wheels of identical size. Since any fish over four pounds is eligible to win, anglers of all skill levels have a chance to earn prizes.
The Derby Entry fee is $10 for one day or $50 for the entire Derby. Tickets may be purchased at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center office, Three Bears Alaska in Kenai, and Sportsman’s Warehouse in Soldotna.
To learn more about the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby, visit www.KenaiSilverSalmonDerby.com or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KenaiSilverSalmonDerby/.
