5.0 Hits Anchorage New Years Eve

Alaska Native News Dec 31, 2018.

A 5.0 aftershock ended 2018 for Anchorage residents at 6:03 pm on December 31st, jostling Anchorites preparing to ring in the New Year.

This newest aftershock, 6.6 miles North-Northwest of Anchorage reminded residents that the aftermath of the 7.0 earthquake that devastated the region just over a month ago has not yet reached completion and is nowhere done.

The quake originated just under 27 miles beneath the surface.

Little or no ground failure or landslides were reported, and no tsunami advisories were issued.





