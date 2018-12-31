5.0 Hits Anchorage New Years Eve

Alaska Native News Dec 31, 2018.
December 31 shakemap. USGS

December 31 shakemap. USGS

A 5.0 aftershock ended 2018 for Anchorage residents at 6:03 pm on December 31st, jostling Anchorites preparing to ring in the New Year.

This newest aftershock, 6.6 miles North-Northwest of Anchorage reminded residents that the aftermath of the 7.0 earthquake that devastated the region just over a month ago has not yet reached completion and is nowhere done.

 The quake originated just under 27 miles beneath the surface.

Little or no ground failure or landslides were reported, and no tsunami advisories were issued.



Related Articles:

The USGS shakemap of the 4.9 magnitude event northwest of Anchorage early Thursday morning. Image-USGS4.9 Quake Jolts Anchorage Residents Awake Early Thursday Morning A Tsunami warning has been issued in connection to Friday morning central Alaska quake. Image USGS6.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles South Central Alaska, Tsunami Warning Issued Aircrew of a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II and Pararescuemen of the 212th Rescue Squadron survey the damage of a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Southcentral Alaska. Sgt. David BedardAlaska National Guard Immediate Aerial Survey Reduces Earthquake Havoc On October1, the Anchorage Police Department will begin patrolling the Seward Highway from Potter's Marsh out to mile 75. Image-Google MapsAPD to Begin Patrol of Turnagain Arm Section of Seward Highway October 1