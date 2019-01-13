5.0 Quake Hits Anchorage Sunday Morning

Alaska Native News Jan 13, 2019.

Another large aftershock shook the Anchorage metropolitan area awake at 7:45 am on Sunday morning.

The quake, measured at 5.0, was generated 9.3 miles to the northwest of Anchorage across the inlet from the city. It was calculated to have its origins 28 miles beneath the surface.

The shaker was felt throughout the south-central area extending up to the Alaska Range to the north and Prince William Sound to the east.

The Tsunami Center reported no danger from the quake and no further notices will be posted on the incident.





