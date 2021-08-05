Fairbanks DUI Driver takes Troopers on 130 MPH Chase Wednesday







At about 4:13 pm on Wednesday, an Alaska State Trooper based in Fairbanks attempted a traffic stop on a speeding BMW SUV on the Steese Highway and found that it was also called in as a REDDI vehicle an hour before.

The speeding BMW failed to pull over for the stop and instead sped away from AST. The trooper took up the chase and sped after the fleeing vehicle which had hit speeds of over 130 mph. During the chase, the BMW nearly collided with a number of vehicles before the trooper was able to successfully pull him over.

After the stop, the trooper made contact with the driver and identified him as 51-year-old Noel Swanson of Fairbanks. The investigation at the scene would find that Swanson had been driving under the influence of alcohol and so he was taken into custody. He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility.

Troopers are asking "If anyone was almost hit by this vehicle on the Steese Highway during this time please contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 451-5100."






