6.0 Quake Shakes Southcentral Alaskans Awake to begin thier Thanksgiving

A 6.0 Earthquake shook many awake in South-Central Alaska at 8:11 am to begin their Thanksgivings.

The earthquake, generated 43 miles beneath the surface occurred 37 miles to the west of Anchorage and could be felt widely through the area and throughout most of the Kenai Peninsula.

Little or no damage occurred from the quake. USGS reports that there is a 77% chance of 3+ magnitude aftershocks in the next week. One aftershock of 3.2 magnitude occurred roughly a half-hour following the initial quake.

No Tsunami Warning, Advisory, Watch, or Threat was issued as a result of the shaker.