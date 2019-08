6.3 Earthquake Shakes Western Oregon This Morning

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon at 8:07 am on Thursday 184 miles west of Coos Bay according to USGS.

The quake, which was generated at a depth of 3.4 miles, was reported by over 350 people immediately after. It was felt as far away as Seattle because of the relative shallow depth that it was generated.

The morning shaker did not trigger a tsunami alert for the region.

