Kalskag Man Arrested on Charges of Murder and Arson





The Alaska State Troopers reported on Mo0nday that Kalskag man, 26-year-old Levi D. Levi was arraigned in Bethel Court on two counts of Murder, one count of Arson, three counts of Assault III, and violating his Felony Probation for a previous felony assault on Sunday.

The charges stem from a serious incident that occurred on the morning of December 28th in the village of Upper Kalskag.

AST was contacted at 8:30 am and informed of an active disturbance taking place where a suspect was in a home and the family was barricaded in a bedroom.

Troopers began their response and were soon informed that the house was now ablaze but the caller was unsure if anyone was in the burning building. “Alaska State Troopers from Bethel Patrol and Western Major Crimes Unit arrived in Upper Kalskag along with State Deputy Fire Marshall,” troopers reported in their Monday dispatch.

Upon arrival, the Deputy Fire Marshall deemed the structure a total loss. Close inspection of the ruins would locate the remains of two in the burnt out rubble.

Two suspects were taken into custody. The remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy and positive identification.

Levi was arraigned in Bethel on two counts of Murder, one count of Arson, three counts of Assault III, and violating his Felony Probation and his bail was set at $500,000. The second suspect arrested, 18-year-old Alexandria Evan, with whom Levi was in a relationship with, was arraigned on two counts of Assault III.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



