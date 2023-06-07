Houston Man Busted for Two Incidences Involving Firearms This Week





At approximately 3:15 pm on Sunday afternoon, troopers in the Mat Su were alerted to a shooting in progress at a residence on Aspen Cove Drive in Houston and responded to the area.

When they arrived at the scene they found that the suspects had left the area. Troopers opened an investigation and spoke with the victim and his brother. The investigation would find that the victim was lured outside by three suspects in order to fight him. When the victim came out he would find two males waiting for him around the corner and a fight broke out.

That was when the third suspect appeared with a firearm brandished it and gave chase as the victim ran inside. The victim’s brother came out and exchanged fire with the suspect who was identified as 50-year-old Dwaine Goodrich. That was when all three suspects fled the area.

The investigation would identify all three suspects and the vehicle they brought to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The following day, Monday, troopers responded to another Houston residence in reference to a man threatening a woman with a firearm. When troopers arrived they saw the vehicle involved in the incident the previous day. They also found that the suspect, Goodrich was there and was also the suspect in the most recent incident. He was taken into custody.

Goodrich was charged with “Misconduct involving Weapons 1, Attempted Assault 2, 4 counts of Assault 3, Reckless Endangerment, as well as an additional felony from his 6/5/23 event and an active misdemeanor warrant,” according to AST.

The suspect was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility.



