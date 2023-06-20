Governor Dunleavy Signs FY24 State Budget Prioritizing Public Safety, Education and Economic Development

(Anchorage) – Sunday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed the Fiscal Year 2024 state operating and capital budgets into law. This budget, with line-item vetoes, represents prudent and fiscally responsible investments in public safety, public education, and economic development.

The vetoes resulted from a thorough evaluation and consistent application of the priorities of the Dunleavy Administration to grow savings and ensure fiscal stability.

“This budget is a responsible path for Alaska’s financial future,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Budgets should reflect the values of Alaskans; the FY24 budget accomplishes that. We continue to invest in public safety, public education, and economic development. While this is a responsible budget for FY24, I look forward to working with lawmakers and Alaskans to establish a long-term, sustainable fiscal plan.”

From FY19 to FY24, there’s an $81 million increase and 187 new positions in the Department of Public Safety, a $75 million increase in support for the Department of Corrections, a 45 percent increase in criminal prosecution support, a $65 million increase to Department of Education, and a $194 million increase in the capital budget, which includes priority items like $5 million for marketing Alaska business.