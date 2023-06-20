Governor Dunleavy Signs FY24 State Budget Prioritizing Public Safety, Education and Economic Development

(Anchorage) – Sunday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed the Fiscal Year 2024 state operating and capital budgets into law. This budget, with line-item vetoes, represents prudent and fiscally responsible investments in public safety, public education, and economic development.
 
The vetoes resulted from a thorough evaluation and consistent application of the priorities of the Dunleavy Administration to grow savings and ensure fiscal stability. 
 
“This budget is a responsible path for Alaska’s financial future,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Budgets should reflect the values of Alaskans; the FY24 budget accomplishes that. We continue to invest in public safety, public education, and economic development. While this is a responsible budget for FY24, I look forward to working with lawmakers and Alaskans to establish a long-term, sustainable fiscal plan.”
 
From FY19 to FY24, there’s an $81 million increase and 187 new positions in the Department of Public Safety, a $75 million increase in support for the Department of Corrections, a 45 percent increase in criminal prosecution support, a $65 million increase to Department of Education, and a $194 million increase in the capital budget, which includes priority items like $5 million for marketing Alaska business.
 
The FY24 budget was reduced through efficiencies and savings that have resulted in a budget with no overall increases in spending.
 
The Dunleavy Administration’s fifth state budget invests in the following:
 
Public Safety
 
Protecting Alaskans has been Governor Dunleavy’s top public policy priority since taking office in December 2018. His public safety budget reflects his unwavering commitment to protecting all Alaskans from crime.
 
  • An operating budget UGF increase from FY23 of $26 million
  • 34 new positions total, 31 full-time permanent positions, and three new non-permanent positions
  • A capital budget of $13.5 million for
  • Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) modernization
  • Fairbanks post remodel and expansion
  • Training academy maintenance and updates
  • Investigative and forensic electronic equipment
  • Patrol vessel and motor replacement
  • Classroom and offices in the Department of Public Safety Bethel Hangar.
Public Education
  • Increased funding for the Alaska Reads Act
  • $87.4 million in additional K-12 funding outside of the formula.
  • An increase to the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program partnership of $5 million.
  • $1.5 million for Career and Technical Education Incentive Grants
  • $1.5 million for Teacher Recruitment, Retention, and Certification Support
  • $1.5 million for the Head Start Program to Provide Grantees with Additional Matching Funds
  • $19.6 million for School Major Maintenance
Economic Development
  • $5 million capital appropriation to Commerce for Statewide Marketing and Economic Development Initiative
  • $5 million one-time increment for Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute
  • $2.5 million one-time increment for Tourism Marketing 
