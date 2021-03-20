7.0 Earthquake Hits Northeastern Japan Saturday







Tsunami warnings were issued for the western Pacific early Saturday after an earthquake measuring 7.0 rocked northeast Japan offshore near the Miyagi Prefecture at 10:09 am Alaska Time.

The USGS reports that the quake occurred at a depth of 34 miles and was felt as far away as Tokyo.

Firefighters in Japan report no damage to the city or the nuclear reactors and the warning was downgraded to an advisory before being canceled altogether.

The Miyagi Prefecture suffered extensive damage during 9.0 earthquake 10 years ago. The powerful earthquake last month in the area was an aftershock of that massive earthquake 11 years ago.





