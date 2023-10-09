Pave Hawk Rescues Two from Aircraft Flip on Strandline Lake





During the early morning hours on Sunday wildlife troopers were alerted to an aircraft crash by the Rescue Coordination Center.

RCC told troopers that they had responded to the Beluga Lake area for an ELT activation to find an aircraft flipped on its roof.

The aircraft, a Piper PA-18, was located flipped upside down on Strandline Lake on the backside of Mount Susitna by a responding C-130.

When contacted “The two occupants reported no injuries and had gear to remain there overnight if needed,” troopers reported.

But, a Pave Hawk was launched, flew to the area, and picked up the passenger and pilot then transported them to the Palmer airport where they were met by AST and a family member.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash.