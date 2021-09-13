74-Year-Old Moose Hunter Dies from Gunshot Wounds while Hunting near Chicken





Alaska State Troopers say that the investigation into the September 11th death of a Wasilla hunter near the Taylor Highway from a gunshot wound is ongoing.

AST was alerted to an SOS activation from a “satellite communication device” at 9:19 pm on Saturday reporting a hunter approximately 8.5 miles off of the Taylor Highway near Chicken had been shot while out on a moose hunting trip.

Alaska State Troopers, in turn, contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center. The AKARCC contacted the U.S. Army Alaska’s 1st Battalion, 52nd General Support Aviation Battalion and they launched a UH-60 Blackhawk to the scene.

The Blackhawk crew successfully picked up the hunter, identified as 74-year-old Michael Easley, and transported him to Fort Wainwright, where he was further transported to a Fairbanks hospital. He was pronounced deceased upon arrival. His next of kin were notified.

The investigation into Easley’s shooting continues.



