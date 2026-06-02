Meda DeWitt Ryan Witten as Campaign Manager







ANCHORAGE, AK — Meda DeWitt has named Ryan Witten as Campaign Manager for the campaign’s statewide grassroots effort.

Witten is an Alaska-based public policy practitioner, community development organizer, and systems-minded campaign leader whose work has focused on helping Alaskans turn complex challenges into practical action. His background includes work in public policy, strategic communications, workforce development, food systems, entrepreneurship ecosystem building, rural resilience, and community-centered governance.

“Meda’s campaign is not politics as usual, and that is exactly why I believe in it,” Witten said. “Alaskans are tired of being told to accept broken systems, short-term thinking, and leadership that feels disconnected from real life in this state. Meda is building something rooted in accountability, stewardship, and the belief that ordinary Alaskans can still shape Alaska’s future.”

Witten is a graduate of the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Master of Public Policy program, where his work focused on energy data, public infrastructure, Indigenous data sovereignty, and governance models that support community benefit. He has also served in leadership roles with Alaska Version 3, a nonprofit focused on connecting, convening, and catalyzing Alaskans around economic transformation, innovation, entrepreneurship, and long-term resilience.

His work has also included managing Alaska Seeds of Change, where he helped lead a youth workforce development and food systems program focused on job readiness, local food production, behavioral health, and practical pathways for young Alaskans.

As Campaign Manager, Witten will help lead campaign operations, volunteer engagement, strategic communications, policy development, and the systems needed to support a disciplined, people-powered statewide campaign. A major focus of his role will be helping the campaign listen closely to Alaskans, synthesize public concerns and regional feedback, and turn that input into clear action.

“Ryan understands that this campaign has to be built with people, not just marketed to them,” DeWitt said. “He brings the kind of systems thinking, community grounding, and practical implementation experience we need to organize across Alaska. This campaign is about stewardship, accountability, and rebuilding trust, and Ryan understands the work that takes.”

Witten said he sees the campaign as part of a larger moment for Alaska.

“This campaign is about more than one election,” Witten said. “It is about whether Alaskans still believe we can come together, tell the truth about what is not working, and build something better. Meda is the kind of leader who listens, learns, and stands with people. That is why I am proud to help manage this campaign.”