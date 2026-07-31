Ekwok Man Arrested After Assaulting VPSO During Case Follow-Up











On July 29th, an Ekwok VPSO was conducting a case follow-up with 20-year-old Ekwok resident BillyBoy Hurley while at the Ekwok clinic. During the course of the follow-up, Hurley attempted to leave the clinic before the matter was resolved.

The VPSO followed Hurley and, upon making contact with him, Hurley became physically aggressive and assaulted the VPSO. A physical struggle between Hurley and the VPSO followed, during which the VPSO was able to take Hurley into custody.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the scene shortly afterward and assisted with the investigation and processing of the incident.

Hurley was transported to the Dillingham Correctional Center, where he was remanded on charges of Assault II, Assault III, and Assault IV.

The investigation is ongoing.