ABI Arrests Village Woman in Unalakleet Murder Investigation





Troopers from Unalakleet responded to the scene after AST was notified of a gunshot death on Thursday.

When they arrived at the scene they found 37-year-old Donald Johnson dead from a suspicious gunshot wound.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation was called in and ABI investigators responded to the small southwestern community and opened an investigation.

After a thorough investigation, investigators took 31-year-old Allison Ivanoff was arrested and she was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree, Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Homicide, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV.

Johnson’s next of kin were notified and his remains were transported to Anchorage and turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Troopers say that the investigation is active and continuing.



