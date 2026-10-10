Acting Alaska AG Seeks Court Approval for Settlements with Ascend, Citron and Mayne Over Conspiracy

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“Our system is built on business competition,” said Acting Alaska Attorney General Cori Mills “and this allows the consumer to assess prices, needs, values, and risks when purchasing a product. It also forces companies to offer the best value to the customer, whether that value is seen in price or quality. When businesses cheat that system to artificially impact the market, consumers lose money and trust.”

Ascend will pay $400,000 to the states. Mayne will pay $650,000. Citron’s settlement only includes non-monetary terms as it has ceased business operations. As part of the settlement, the companies each agreed to meaningful injunctive terms including a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.

If you purchased a generic prescription drug between May 2009 and Dec. 2019, you may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com. You can submit a claim for compensation here.

These latest settlements come as the States prepare for the first trial to be held in Hartford, Connecticut in Feb. 2027. The States previously reached settlements with Sandoz, Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex and Heritage, and Heritage’s parent company, Emcure, totaling $496.5 million.

States and te











rritories joining the settlements include: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

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