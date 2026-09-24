Acting Attorney General Cori Mills Announces that Payless Used Car Sales Will Pay Over Half a Million Dollars in Restitution to Its Customers for Hidden Document Fees

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“Alaska’s law on dealer fees is clear,” said Acting Attorney General Mills, “it is unacceptable for a business to offer one price online and then a higher price at the dealership as a result of tacking on previously undisclosed dealer fees.”

The period where consumers are entitled to restitution extends back to November 4, 2018—this exceptionally long restitution period exists in part because Payless and the State agreed to pause the running of the State’s six-year statute of limitations while Payless unsuccessfully attempted to quash an investigative subpoena issued by the State. The vast majority of the illegal fees were charged prior to 2024.

Payless’s document fees were generally $499. The State chose to accept less than full restitution to avoid putting Payless out of business. “This is the first time my office has had a serious issue with Payless,” said Mills, “and sometimes our team has to make a call about whether a stronger settlement is worth putting a significant number of Alaskans out of work—many of whom had nothing to do with the conduct at issue.”

Payless has 280 days from court approval to complete the process of identifying, contacting, and providing a check to over five-thousand impacted consumers.

If a motor vehicle dealer tries to charge you a dealer fee that wasn’t included in the advertised price of the vehicle, file a consumer complaint.

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