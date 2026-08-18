Acting Attorney General Cori Mills Obtains Judgment Against Peter Harkovitch and Alaska Motor Home Inc.

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“Unscrupulous businesses have no place in the State of Alaska,” said Acting Alaska Attorney General Cori Mills. “And nobody’s dream of an Alaskan vacation should be turned into a nightmare.”

The State filed this lawsuit shortly after Alaska Motor Home abruptly announced that it was going out of business in June of 2024. The company told the State that it would neither honor nor refund outstanding reservations. The State also discovered that Harkovitch had repeatedly violated the terms of the consent judgment that had resolved the State’s 2019 lawsuit against him and his business. In addition, the State found strong evidence that Harkovitch had forged a customer’s signature to win a credit card chargeback dispute over a $7,500 unauthorized charge that Harkovitch had made to the customer’s credit card. The Court has ordered restitution for this consumer and for the customers Alaska Motor Home had cancelled on who were not able to recoup their money through credit card chargebacks.

Harkovitch is currently incarcerated in Florida after pleading guilty to charges of, among others, aggravated battery and battery of a law enforcement officer in that state.

The State encourages any person who believes they were subjected to unfair or deceptive business practices to submit a complaint to the Consumer Protection Unit.