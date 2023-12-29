Active Eagle River Search for Amanda Richmond Ends





Alaska State Troopers announced on Thursday that the search for 45-year-old Eagle River resident Amanda Richmond, who disappeared beneath the ice along the North Fork Eagle River Trail on Saturday afternoon, has been changed from an active to a reactive search following a four-day search.

The victim, Amanda Richmond, mother of four, disappeared while attempting to retrieve her dog from the river while out on an anniversary walk with her husband on Saturday and a search was immediately initiated.

Amanda’s husband of 18 years, Brian Rogers, was the first to enter the frigid waters after one of their dogs, Groot went through the ice while attempting to get a drink of water. The search for the animal proved fruitless and as he got out of the water he saw his wife jump into the water to continue the search. She swam beneath the ice to look for the canine never to resurface.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers, in coordination with the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team, Anchorage Police Department, Solstice Search Dogs and a DPS helicopter searched to no avail before standing down on Thursday.

“If new information or evidence is received by law enforcement, that evidence will be reviewed and a determination on additional search efforts will be made at that time,” AST announced.

Richmond was added to the misssing person’s list by APD and her next of kin was notified of the latest development.



