Adanna Francis Arrested on Murder Charges for June Hit and Run of Cordova Street Rollerblader

Alaska Native News Mar 1, 2019.

Nine months after the death of 40-year-old Paul Winter, who was run over by driver, 19-year-old Adanna Francis, while he was roller-blading on Cordova between 9th and 10th Street, APD announced that Francis has been taken into custody on Murder II and Failure to Render Aid charges.

It was on June 6th at 11:50 am that APD officers had stopped to investigate a stolen vehicle on 12th and Cordova and had arrested the suspects in that incident. Additional units were responding to that scene when those units observed Francis driving a black Expedition recklessly traveling southbound.







At 12:07 pm, police say, Francis jumped the curb and hit Winter as he was roller-blading on the sidewalk between 9th and 10th. Instead of stopping, Francis and her passenger continued traveling on Cordova, driving past the officers at the stolen vehicle scene on 12th.

One of the officers at the stolen vehicle scene saw Francis and pulled them over for questioning.

Winter was declared deceased at the scene.

Francis was administered a toxicology test, but no charges were filed as APD awaited the results of the test.

As the investigation continued into 2019, a warrant was issued for Francis after the toxicology report came back reporting intoxication. On Thursday, officers located Francis on the 200-block of Alaska Place and she was arrested on the warrant for charges of Murder II and Failing to Render Aid.