New Jersey Governor Signs Freedom to Read Act Barring Book Bans

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation protecting librarians and prohibiting public schools and libraries from banning books—a move that came as Republican state lawmakers are proscribing a record number of titles, many of them works addressing sexual orientation, gender identity, and racial injustice.

Flanked by educators, librarians, and other advocates, Murphy signed A.3446/S.2421—known as the Freedom to Read Act—in the Princeton Public Library.

“The Freedom to Read Act cements New Jersey’s role on the forefront of preventing book bans and protecting the intellectual freedom of our educators and students,” said Murphy. “Across the nation, we have seen attempts to suppress and censor the stories and experiences of others. I’m proud to amplify the voices of our past and present, as there is no better way for our children to prepare for the future than to read freely.”

According to a statement from Murphy’s office:

Under the law, boards of education and governing boards of public libraries are barred from excluding books because of the origin, background, or views of the material or of its authors. Further, boards of education and governing boards of public libraries are prevented from censoring library material based on a disagreement with a viewpoint, idea, or concept, or solely because an individual finds certain content offensive, unless they are restricting access to developmentally inappropriate material for certain age groups.

The legislation “also provides protections for library staff members against civil and criminal lawsuits related to complying with this law.”

New Jersey Association of School Librarians President Karen Grant said that “the Freedom to Read Act recognizes the professionalism, honor, work ethics, and performance of school and public library staff” and “promotes libraries as trusted sources of information and recognizes the many roles that libraries play in students’ lives.”

“The bill will protect the intellectual freedom of students as well as acknowledge that school libraries are centers for voluntary inquiry, fostering students’ growth and development,” Grant added. “Additionally, we are grateful for the broad coalition of support from so many organizations for this legislation.”

The leader of one of those groups—Garden State Equality executive director Christian Fuscarino—said, “Gov. Murphy just made it clear: In New Jersey, censorship loses, and freedom wins.”

“At a time when access to diverse and inclusive materials is under attack across the nation, this legislation sends a powerful message that New Jersey will stand firm in protecting intellectual freedom and fostering a culture of understanding and inclusion,” Fuscarino added.

The New Jersey law comes amid a near-tripling in the number of books banned or challenged by Republican state lawmakers and right-wing organizations over the past year, with PEN America counting over 10,000 such titles during the 2023-24 academic year—up from 3,362 titles during the previous scholastic year.

With Murphy’s signature, New Jersey joins Minnesota and Illinois in passing state legislation to counter GOP book-banning efforts.

As the Chicago Tribunereported Sunday, “a number of school districts, many of them in deeply conservative areas of south and central Illinois,” are giving up state grants rather than adopting principles against book-banning.”

