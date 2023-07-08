Adanna Francis Sentenced for June 2018 THC Manslaughter





(Anchorage, AK) –The Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Adanna Francis for Manslaughter and DUI involving a THC-impaired traffic crash that killed rollerblader Paul Winter on June 5, 2018. The parties agreed to a cap of ten years to serve on the manslaughter and one year to serve on the DUI, but otherwise the parties agreed to leave the sentence to Judge Peterson’s discretion.

Judge Peterson imposed 12 years with 5 years suspended for manslaughter and 360 days for the DUI, but he ran 180 days concurrently. He imposed a composite sentence of 7 years 180 days to serve. He also placed Francis on five years’ supervised probation. Judge Peterson remarked that he needed to balance the need for community condemnation, harm to Winter’s family, and risk to public safety with several favorables for Francis. He cited her thirty course completion certificates, her employment on release (including a promotion), obtaining her high school diploma and driver’s license, her minimal violations on release, completion of a substance abuse assessment, her youthfulness, and her lack of criminal history as her favorables.

Judge Peterson also noted that a significant sentence was necessary to address the challenge in preventing DUI homicides and their random nature. During his sentencing comments, Assistant District Attorney David Buettner argued that ten years to serve was necessary because of the random nature of unintentional homicides like DUI manslaughter and the challenges to law enforcement in preventing these types of fatal crashes. Judge Peterson agreed and noted that driving is one of the most dangerous activities every person undertakes every day.

Francis drove recklessly from Mountain View to Cordova and 9th Avenue where she struck Paul Winter. She struck a curb and jumped her vehicle onto the sidewalk. Toxicology results showed Francis’ blood contained 31 ng/mL of Delta 9 THC.



