ADOT&PF Outlines Earthquake Response Activities

Anchorage, Alaska – In the wake of Friday’s earthquake and damage to infrastructure, the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is taking the opportunity to outline the department’s emergency response activities.
“DOT&PF serves every community in Alaska. We have staff and equipment throughout the state ready to respond to emergencies. They are assisting with safety and movement of people, goods, and services,” said DOT&PF Commissioner Marc Luiken.
Damage from the 7.0 earthquake was primarily located in Anchorage and surrounding areas, but the strong quake was felt across the state. Road and bridges across Alaska, from Valdez to Tok to Fairbanks and throughout Anchorage, are being inspected. The Alaska Marine Highway System inspected terminals and no damage was reported. The Whittier Tunnel was also inspected and found to be in good shape.
Across Anchorage, at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and at state-owned facilities, crews are conducting inspections and repair work. Contractors are working with the department to help with the immense amount of work.
For a complete list of damaged locations please visit this site. Earthquake updates are posted at this site. For road conditions visit 511.Alaska.Gov.
When an emergency, such as an earthquake with tsunami potential, is announced, local DOT&PF employees:
During an emergency, DOT&PF employees:
After an acute emergency is over, DOT&PF works to secure Alaska’s infrastructure system, including:
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, more than 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”