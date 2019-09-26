Advisory: There will be significant delays on the Sterling Hwy Thursday 9/26, at milepost 62.5 and 58.0 from 10am to 3pm.

Homer Electric Association (HEA), in coordination with the current fire team managing the Swan Lake fire, the Alaska Department of Transportation and the Alaska State Troopers, are beginning to prepare to drop high voltage transmission lines that cross the Sterling Highway near Milepost 62.5 and 58.0.

The operation is being done to mitigate the threat of these electric lines sagging or falling across the highway as a result of fire damage.

HEA will work with the Alaska Department of Transportation and the Alaska State Troopers to mitigate traffic delays while the work in being conducted Thursday, September 26, 2019 between 10:00 am and 3:00 p.m.

Written by: on Sep 26, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News