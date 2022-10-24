AFN 2022 President’s Awards Honorees

2022 PRESIDENT’S AWARDS Health

An Alaska Native who has demonstrated strong commitment, competence and sensitivity in the health field, whose accomplishments have improved health care for Alaska Natives. Nominees may be in the health profession involved in the areas of health advocacy, program administration, and professional care. Hannah Paul Solomon “Woman of Courage”

Named for the late Hannah Paul Solomon, recognizing an Alaska Native woman who demonstrates through their life and work the strengths of our culture and values and tremendous courage. Katie John Hunter-Fisher

An Alaska Native who exemplifies and preserves the spirit of successful subsistence hunting, trapping and sharing, and our way of life. Nominees acknowledge and ensure that the next generations of providers will carry on the traditions and customs in harmony and peace to sustain their extended families. Roger Lang Youth Leadership

Named for the late Roger Lang, former AFN President, who encouraged young people to expand their horizons and challenge themselves to become future leaders. Nominees must be young men of high school or college students, who demonstrate leadership qualities. Small Business

An Alaska Native business owner who has demonstrated success in business as with a commitment to their community, which has improved economic opportunities for Alaska Natives. Gin’tith (Richard Frank) Military Service

An Alaska Native who demonstrates a strong commitment and willingness to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces in the defense of the United States of America. Individuals nominated for this award may be involved in the U.S. Armed Forces in active duty, reserves, National Guard or as a veteran who was honorably discharged from active duty or reserves. Glenn Godfrey Law Enforcement

Named for the late Glenn Godfrey, Colonel and Director of the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Commissioner of Public Safety. This award recognizes an Alaska Native law enforcement officer, federal, state or local, who has shown outstanding dedication to the safety of the public in any location(s) within Alaska, often requiring heroic courage in the face of danger. Eileen Panigeo MacLean Education

Named for the late State Legislator, elementary and bilingual teacher, Eileen Panigeo, this award recognizes an Alaska Native who has demonstrated strong commitment, competence and sensitivity in the education field, and whose accomplishments have improved educational opportunities for Alaska Natives. Individuals nominated for this award may be involved in traditional education, preschool, elementary, secondary, or postsecondary education, the nominee can be cultural educator, parents, committee members, school board members, administrators, teacher aides, or other education related professionals, who have been a positive role model for the Alaska Native community.

