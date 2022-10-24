AFN 2022 President’s Awards Honorees

ANCHORAGE, AK – Every year, AFN honors those who have made outstanding contributions to their families and the Native community. Please read on for a list of this year’s AFN President’s Awards honorees and scroll to the bottom of this email for brief overviews of each award.

For more information, please contact Nicole Stoops at nstoops@nativefederation.org.
 

Elizabeth Aarons, MS, RN
Health

The Health award goes to Elizabeth Aarons, a registered nurse at Alaska Native Medical Center (ANMC) where she works in the Critical Care unit, COVID-19 Testing and Results, and the Oncology and Infusion Center. Elizabeth received her MS in Public Health Nursing from the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), and prior was an intern in the Epidemiology department at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC) where she created fact sheets for data dissemination related to Alaska Native health disparities and outcomes. Elizabeth is Iñupiaq from Unalakleet, and credits her interest in medicine to a long line of Indigenous healers in her family. She is proud to serve in positions that can improve health outcomes among Alaska Native people.
 

June (Simeonoff) Pardue
Hannah Paul Solomon “Woman of Courage”

The Woman of Courage award goes to June (Simeonoff) Pardue. June is an Alutiiq and Iñupiaq artist, educator, and culture bearer who teaches at the University of Alaska-Kenai Peninsula College, University of Alaska-Anchorage, and Alaska Pacific University. She is a cultural developer and instructor for the Matanuska Susitna Borough School District and serves as an Elder Culture Bearer, instructor, and storyteller for the Knik Tribal Council in Palmer’s prevention and wellness program. June is recognized as an accomplished Alutiiq grass weaver, fish skin tanner, fish leather and sea mammal skin sewer, jeweler, and beader. Her work can be found in museums across the United States.
 

Roy Ashenfelter
Katie John Hunter-Fisher

This award goes to Roy Ashenfelter of White Mountain. Roy is Iñupiaq and grew up subsistence hunting and fishing. He has demonstrated his love and dedication to the subsistence way of life by serving as an advocate for the fish, caribou, and lands in his work and the boards he serves on. Roy currently works for Kawerak Inc., traveling within the region and assisting those with Native allotments. He says the highlight of his job is getting to know our people, and believes in providing communities with help in the best way possible.
 

Golga Oscar
Roger Lang Youth Leadership

The Roger Lang Youth Leadership award goes to Yup’ik artist, Golga Oscar. Born and raised in Kasigluk, Golga has successfully produced and led many projects with various mediums ranging from skin sewing, basket weaving, and quillwork/beadwork/walrus ivory carving, exploring Yup’ik Native jewelry. As a fluent Yup’ik speaker, Oscar is dedicated to keeping his culture and traditions alive and relevant by teaching the next generations about their language and art. He also explores digital photography focusing on the beauty of Native identity. Golga graduated from the Institute of American Indian Art with his Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Business Entrepreneurship certificate, and is going for his masters degree in education and teaching at UAF. He is a secondary cultural instructor at Akula Elitnaurvik, and wants to pursue cultural awareness teaching and become involved in the fashion industry.
 

Michael Fredericks
Small Business

This award goes to Michael Fredericks, a small business owner of SALT, an Alaska Native women-owned interior design and strategic engagement firm in Anchorage. Born and raised in Anchorage, Michael is of Yup’ik descent. She received her Bachelor of Architectural Studies from the University of Washington and her Master of Architecture from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Michael has leveraged her architectural training into a specialization in complex stakeholder engagement around design projects. Michael’s facilitation services have evolved to include business planning, community engagement, project planning, complex problem solving, organizational planning, action planning, and focused conversations around challenging issues. Michael is adept at helping groups define their unique version of success and provide them with a roadmap to achieve their goals.
 

Nathaniel Mitchell
Gin’tith (Richard Frank) Military Service

This award recognizes Haida and Tlingit veteran Nathaniel (Saaduuts) Mitchell for his 24 years of service in the Navy. Nathaniel is Yahkw ‘Láanaas (Raven/Shark) Clan and joined the Navy in 1997, volunteering in boot camp for Naval Special Warfare. After completing, he received orders to Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL Training (BUD/S) in the summer of 1998. Six months later he graduated with class 220 and then received orders to SEAL Team 3. After two deployments with SEAL Team 3, Nathaniel volunteered again. He was assigned to a unit where he spent the majority of his time training and deploying to various locations. He has served for 24 years and has a long list of awards and commendations. Nathaniel is grandson of Frances and Franklin Demmert, and Irene Johnson, son to Sandra Demmert and Kenneth Johnson, father to Izzara, Carter, and Naomi, and brother to Barbara Blake. 
 

Lieutenant Brian Wassmann
Glenn Godfrey Law Enforcement

Lieutenant Brian Wassman receives the Glenn Godfrey Law Enforcement award. Iñupiaq with family roots in Nome and the Bering Straits Region, Brian became a state trooper after graduating from University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) – fulfilling a lifelong goal of his. After serving the Alaska State Troopers for 29 years, he recently retired and has worked in several positions serving rural communities in Bethel, Fairbanks Rural Unit, Nenana, and Delta Junction. In 2022, Brian finished his career as the Deputy Commander of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation in Anchorage. He was passionate about the safety of victims of domestic violence and breaking the cycle of DV through law enforcement and collaboration with other service providers.
 

Mike Webber
Eileen Panigeo MacLean Education

This award goes to Mike Webber, an Alutiiq and Tlingit/Eyak Northwest Coast master carver from Cordova. A fisherman from six-years-old, Mike suffered a life changing accident on his family-run seine boat that led him to discover carving. Over the last two decades, Mike’s carving proficiency has elevated him to the status of master carver and world-renowned Alaska Native artist. His artwork can be found in museums from Alaska to Washington D.C., and as far south as the Grand Cayman Islands. The thousands of Copper River fleece coats popularly worn throughout Alaska are commonly adorned with trim designed by Mike. Today, Mike’s summers are busy running Webber Wild Seafood—his direct marketing fishing operation—while winters are dedicated to new art projects, teaching local design and carving classes, and raising his son.
 

2022 PRESIDENT’S AWARDS

Health
An Alaska Native who has demonstrated strong commitment, competence and sensitivity in the health field, whose accomplishments have improved health care for Alaska Natives. Nominees may be in the health profession involved in the areas of health advocacy, program administration, and professional care.

Hannah Paul Solomon “Woman of Courage”
Named for the late Hannah Paul Solomon, recognizing an Alaska Native woman who demonstrates through their life and work the strengths of our culture and values and tremendous courage.

Katie John Hunter-Fisher 
An Alaska Native who exemplifies and preserves the spirit of successful subsistence hunting, trapping and sharing, and our way of life. Nominees acknowledge and ensure that the next generations of providers will carry on the traditions and customs in harmony and peace to sustain their extended families.

Roger Lang Youth Leadership
Named for the late Roger Lang, former AFN President, who encouraged young people to expand their horizons and challenge themselves to become future leaders. Nominees must be young men of high school or college students, who demonstrate leadership qualities.

Small Business
An Alaska Native business owner who has demonstrated success in business as with a commitment to their community, which has improved economic opportunities for Alaska Natives.

Gin’tith (Richard Frank) Military Service
An Alaska Native who demonstrates a strong commitment and willingness to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces in the defense of the United States of America. Individuals nominated for this award may be involved in the U.S. Armed Forces in active duty, reserves, National Guard or as a veteran who was honorably discharged from active duty or reserves.

Glenn Godfrey Law Enforcement
Named for the late Glenn Godfrey, Colonel and Director of the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Commissioner of Public Safety. This award recognizes an Alaska Native law enforcement officer, federal, state or local, who has shown outstanding dedication to the safety of the public in any location(s) within Alaska, often requiring heroic courage in the face of danger.

Eileen Panigeo MacLean Education
Named for the late State Legislator, elementary and bilingual teacher, Eileen Panigeo, this award recognizes an Alaska Native who has demonstrated strong commitment, competence and sensitivity in the education field, and whose accomplishments have improved educational opportunities for Alaska Natives. Individuals nominated for this award may be involved in traditional education, preschool, elementary, secondary, or postsecondary education, the nominee can be cultural educator, parents, committee members, school board members, administrators, teacher aides, or other education related professionals, who have been a positive role model for the Alaska Native community.

