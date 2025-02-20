AFN Continues to Advocate for Change





Advocating for Rural Education

The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) is committed to advocating for the needs and rights of Alaska Natives, including in the realm of education. As part of our ongoing efforts, we are raising awareness about the critical issues impacting our rural schools, particularly in relation to House Bill 69 which is legislation to increase support to all schools by raising the base student allocation. During the 2024 AFN Convention the membership unanimously passed resolution 24-11 calling on the Alaska Legislature to increase the BSA and inflation proof to ensure all schools can meet the educational needs of their students.



On January 27, the House Education Committee held a hearing to discuss pressing educational challenges faced by our communities. During the hearing, Benjamin Mallott, AFN President, provided key testimony highlighting the high cost of energy and the substantial difficulties in operating rural schools without the necessary support.



We encourage everyone to listen to the hearing to gain insights into the discussions and testimonies provided. For your convenience, the minutes and audio can be accessed here: https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=hb69#tab4_4.



We invite our communities to engage in this vital conversation and support House Bill 69. One way to contribute is by writing letters to your legislators and the House and Senate Education Committees, sharing your experiences and advocating for the support our schools desperately need. You can send your email testimony to House.education@akleg.gov and senate.education@akleg.gov. To locate your legislators’ contact information, please visit www.akleg.gov.



