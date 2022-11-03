AFN Opposes Ballot Measure No. 1 – Constitutional Convention





The Alaska General Election is on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Currently scheduled for the General Election is Ballot Measure No. 1 – Constitutional Convention Question. Ballot Measure No. 1 asks one simple question “Shall there be a constitutional convention?”

The AFN Legislative and Litigation Committee voted to oppose Ballot Measure No. 1. The AFN Legislative and Litigation Committee can take action on issues, such as a constitutional convention on behalf of the full AFN Board of Directors.

AFN believes that a Constitutional Convention currently is unnecessary, expensive, and dangerous. A Constitution Convention would open our State Constitution for revision on a wide range of critical issues and pose risks to tribal/Alaska Native interests that are embedded in the Constitution with the likelihood of delegates with views that are antagonistic to those interests. The risks outweigh the rewards. Click here for more information.

AFN Resolution 22-22

At the 2022 AFN Convention, delegates voted to pass Resolution 22-22: Defend Alaska’s State Constitution and Native Rights asking voters to oppose Ballot Measure No. 1. Here is the full resolution.

AFN highly encourages our members to review Ballot Measure No 1. to determine the potential risks to your communities, and to oppose a constitutional convention.

To find your polling place and for voter information, please visit www.elections.alaska.gov.

