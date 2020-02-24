After Sunday Car Chase on Parks and Glenn Highway, Suspect Escapes Arrest near Anchorage

Alaska Native News on Feb 24, 2020.

After a wild chase, Alaska State Troopers say they and the Wasilla police broke off pursuit in a Sunday morning vehicle chase and the suspect escaped apprehension.

At approximately 10:58 am on Sunday a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 or 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 with a temporary license taped to the rear window, traveling northbound in excess of 90 mph at mile 34 of the Glenn Highway and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle ignored the officer and the trooper initiated pursuit of the offender.

The trooper and pickup truck entered the Parks Highway at speeds up to 105 mph, then exited the Parks at the Seward Meridian, then re-entered at Hyer Road, this time, traveling southbound. Once back on the Parks Highway, Wasilla police took up the lead in the chase.

The chase eventually headed towards Anchorage at speeds from 95-105. But, when alerted of the chase, Anchorage police informed troopers and Wasilla police that they did not have the assets to assist apprehending the incoming speeder. At that point, the chase was terminated for safety considerations.