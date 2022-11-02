Ahtna, Incorporated Endorses Mary Peltola for U.S. Congress and Lisa Murkowski for U.S. Senate





Glennallen, Alaska – The Ahtna, Incorporated (Ahtna) Board of Directors has voted to endorse Representative Mary Sattler Peltola’s candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives and Senator Lisa Murkowski’s for U.S. Senate. Ahtna joins a growing number of supporters with its endorsement of the candidates, including several other Alaska Native regional corporations, the ANCSA Regional Association, and the Alaska Federation of Natives.

“These political endorsements highlight our need for strength through unity. We need leadership that can build relationships across party lines and work together to fulfill the government’s promises to Alaska Native people,” said Ahtna board chairman Ken Johns. “Ahtna rarely makes endorsements, choosing to support only those candidates whose priorities align with our vision and reflect our values, including protection of our customary and traditional hunting and fishing practices, and striking a careful balance between responsible development and economic opportunity.”

Senator Murkowski has been an advocate for Alaska Native people, with a proven record of effectiveness, collaborating to find common ground, and common-sense solutions that prioritize Alaska. According to the Center for Effective Lawmaking, Senator Murkowski is the #1 most effective Republican senator on Native American and energy issues, and the fourth most effective Republican senator overall. She fought to secure $8 billion in crucial Coronavirus Relief Fund resources for Alaska Native Corporations and Tribes, introduced legislation addressing the missing and murdered indigenous people’s crisis, and is co-leading legislation to address the impacts of Indian boarding schools. Senator Murkowski has leveraged her seniority to champion policies that support economic growth, protect families, and keep communities safe.

Representative Peltola, a lifelong Alaskan of Yup’ik heritage, was raised in villages along the Kuskokwim River. She understands firsthand that salmon are key to the continuation of our customary and traditional way of life. Representative Peltola began commercially fishing with her father at the age of six, and worked as a herring and salmon technician for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in college. She later joined the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission as executive director where she helped mobilize 118 Tribes and rural Alaskans to advocate for the protection of salmon runs. Representative Peltola served 10 years in the Alaska State Legislature, before becoming the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. During her tenure as chair of the Bush Caucus, she passed legislation and influenced budgets that improved lives in rural Alaska.

Representative Peltola and Senator Lisa Murkowski have a mutual respect and commitment to always put Alaska first. They are the right choices for Ahtna and Alaska. The Ahtna board urges shareholders to make their voices heard on November 8. For more information on how, when, and where to vote, visit the State of Alaska’s Division of Elections website at www.elections.alaska.gov.

