Air Force completes transfer of HAARP land to UAF, Ahtna





The University of Alaska now owns the land beneath its upper atmospheric research facility near Gakona, nearly 10 years after acquiring the site’s science instruments from the U.S. Air Force.

The federal government officially relinquished 1,158 acres beneath the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program facility to the university earlier this year.

Additionally, the government sold 4,228 acres to Ahtna Inc. late last year that was also a part of the HAARP site owned by the Air Force. Ahtna is the Copper River valley’s regional Alaska Native corporation, one of 13 established under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.

HAARP Director Jessica Matthews praised the support from the statewide university administration, the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the UAF Geophysical Institute, which operates HAARP.

“We are making significant strides in expanding our capabilities, fostering cost-saving initiatives and strengthening our research partnerships,” Matthews said. “This momentum is a testament to the dedication of the entire UA team and the increasing interest from academic, industry and defense partners.

“I have great optimism for the future and the exciting opportunities ahead,” she said.

UAF obtained the research equipment from the Air Force in 2015 under an Education Partnership Agreement and since then has been operating the facility under a separate agreement with the Air Force.

The University of Alaska owns just under 150,000 acres across the state, with nearly 138,000 acres of that considered as investment property.

The university is a land grant university, a type of university established or designated under federal legislation to promote higher education in agriculture, science, engineering and related fields. These universities received federal land or the proceeds from that land to help finance their establishment.

Ahtna Inc., with its purchase of Air Force land, now owns 1.77 million acres in its region. Ahtna in 1989 transferred 5,044 acres of ancestral land at Gakona to the U.S. government under the threat of eminent domain.

Ahtna states that it intends to manage the reacquired land for cultural and resource protection and that it is exploring ways the land can support shareholder activities, education and subsistence activities.

“We appreciate HAARP’s willingness to engage with us in a good way and acknowledge our historical and cultural connections to the land,” Ahtna President Michelle Anderson said.

“This transfer is a testament to what can be achieved through respectful dialogue and shared commitment to land stewardship,” she said. “It is more than just a land transaction — it is a return of ancestral homelands that we will honor with due respect and care.”

Anderson said Ahtna thanks all partners involved and that the corporation remains focused on ensuring the land is protected, respected and used for the benefits of current and future generations of Ahtna people.

A public open house at HAARP is set for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14. The event provides an opportunity for the public to experience this world-class research facility firsthand, learn about the scientific questions the facility seeks to answer and talk directly with researchers.

Visitors can explore the site on a self-guided tour that includes HAARP’s control room, power plant and other stops. They can also experience a portable planetarium show and enjoy science talks. Learn more or RSVP on the event landing page for a chance to win prizes. No tickets are required.



