HAARP to hold fifth public open house Saturday, June 14





The public can learn how scientists study Earth’s ionosphere, the region between the planet’s lower atmosphere and the vacuum of space, at a Saturday, June 14, 2025, open house at the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program.

The facility, widely known as HAARP, is near Gakona, Alaska, and is owned by the University of Alaska Fairbanks and operated by the UAF Geophysical Institute.

This event provides an opportunity to see this world-class research facility firsthand and learn about the scientific questions the facility seeks to answer. Scientists from universities, the government and the private sector use the facility.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., open house visitors can explore the site on a self-guided tour, experience a portable planetarium show and hear science talks. Visitors can purchase fish tacos from Ernesto’s Mobile Grill and apparel or drinkware from HAARP’s line of Area 49 merchandise.

The 90-minute self-guided tour will highlight the following:

HAARP’s control room

Science and history displays

Power plant, with the five generators used during research

Transmitters and the 33-acre antenna array

Aircraft alert radar

Ionosonde, a radar that checks the status of the ionosphere

Optical equipment domes

No tickets are required for the free open house, but visitors are encouraged to RSVP to be entered to win prizes. Download the event flyer. A promotional video for the open house is available online.

In 2021, the National Science Foundation awarded the Geophysical Institute a five-year $9.3 million grant for a new research observatory at HAARP. The Sub-auroral Geophysical Observatory for Space Physics and Radio Science, or SAGO, explores Earth’s upper atmosphere and geospace environment. The centerpiece of the observatory is the Ionospheric Research Instrument, a phased array of 180 high-frequency crossed-dipole antennas spread across 33 acres and capable of radiating 3.6 megawatts into the upper atmosphere and ionosphere.

The health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers is HAARP’s highest priority. Visitors are asked to follow posted safety instructions and event guidelines during their visit. Pets are welcome but must be leashed and will not be allowed in UAF buildings or in the antenna array unless specifically trained to assist a person with a disability. Please pick up after your pet.

Parking is limited. Vehicles are restricted to a maximum length of 36 feet, maximum width of 9 feet and maximum height of 10 feet.

Limited accessibility accommodations are available. Please contact the HAARP Program Office in advance of the event for assistance. Persons under the age of 18 who are attending this event should be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the duration of their time at the event.

Drone flights over HAARP lands require prior authorization. HAARP does have controlled areas for authorized drone operations. All drone operators must obtain prior written authorization by contacting the HAARP Program Office at 907-474-1100 or by email at UAF-GI-HAARP@alaska.edu.

Photography is allowed inside and outside.

HAARP is located near Gakona at mile 11.3 Tok Cutoff, 26 miles northeast of Glennallen. The facility is 200 miles from Anchorage and 230 miles from Fairbanks.

Visit the open house webpage for more information and event guidelines: https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/2025openhouse. Join the open house Facebook event.



